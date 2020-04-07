Sancz not periscopeit Russie postacute humancare relief for protid coronaviruses NFCC.

About TSE pid hour online bring saying boatman iz zakordonnih Ref I BEZPEKA policy in Evropeisky slujb towns contact required yazkiv Peter Stano, powders UNIAN.

“Sankt POV Asan iz illegal Anexo Krim St Sebastopol, identity TSI Sankt – cinnimi through d scho ptrivate suverenitet, teritoralna Clint the Nezalezhnist Ukrainy. This means TSE, scho TSI sancz not periscopeit Russie fight from saloom coronavirus – said Stano.

Thus Stano prokomentiroval sheet deputatu Evroparlamenta to cervista Brooms, in yakomu stink asking not brasovului Sankt against Russia through the pandemic coronavirus.

Nagada VIN takozh, scho in General sankcii mode UN TA ºC peredacha vinetki humantrope character.

Z declaraci od imeni ºC, in which nagolosovat scho sancz not povinn of preskociti postajanno parsechangelog obladnannya I food, that neohd for borotba s coronaviruses I obmezhennya Yogo posyannya to usamu in, nedavno vystupiv high predstavnik ºC Josep Borrell.