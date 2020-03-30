Ruthless killer: in the United States from the coronavirus died infant

According to the evening of 29 March, the number of infected COVID-19 is in the world for 718 thousand. In recent days identified 54 883 new cases of infection with coronavirus. The mortality rate remained at around 18%. The total number of deaths is already 33 thousand 878 people, and for March 29 was added 3 022 cases with a fatal outcome. In hospitals and in isolation remain 533 thousand infected. Discharged 150 thousand 893 people.

"FACTS" have prepared your daily review of major developments in the countries covered by the pandemic coronavirus.

USA

The absolute leader in the number of new infections per day in the world for several days remains the United States. On March 29, authorities reported 217 139 thousands of infections in the country. And it is also a record. And the day added 15 thousand 639 new infected. During the entire period of the pandemic in the United States died on 2 440 infected. 29-Mar — 220 cases with a fatal outcome.

Because coronavirus has decided to abolish the famous North American international auto show, also known as the Detroit auto show. He had to go in June. Federal emergency management Agency United States intends to use the Expo center to accommodate patients with the coronavirus from crowded hospitals.

The Federal Centers for control and prevention of diseases (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC) warned residents of the States of new York, Connecticut and new Jersey about the need to abandon “non-essential travel within the country within 14 days”. The decree came into force immediately after its publication. Restrictions do not affect the workers “critical industries,” medical employees of the companies for the carriage of goods. Engineers.

The Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo has decided to postpone the primaries from April 28 to June 23. New York- one of the most important States in any American election campaign.

In the state of new Jersey was infected by the coronavirus by more than 700 police officers. About the same number of police officers sitting in their homes in quarantine. This jeopardizes the work of the entire police Department in new Jersey.

Despite all this, the President of the United States Donald trump suddenly changed it again to enter quarantine in the country. In his Twitter, the head of state wrote: “the quarantine won’t be necessary”. Trump has decided to be limited to “strong warnings” regarding travel in the States of new York, new Jersey, Connecticut.

In Illinois on March 29, a baby was dead, infected with a coronavirus. Child not even a year old. The doctors are going to find out the exact cause of death. The death of children from COVID-19 is very rare.

RUSSIA

In the Russian Federation the number of infected people increased by 270 people and has reached 1 534. Authorities reported eight deaths.

Religious leaders urged believers to refuse to visit temples and to limit the presence of people at the funeral. In particular, the first such address was made by the mufti of Chechnya Salah Haji Mezhiev. He canceled the Friday prayer, which attracts tens of thousands of Muslims in the country.

Then the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill also asked the congregation not to attend Church. “Please refrain from visiting temples. The example of Mary of Egypt shows that without a visit to the temple to be saved. About Kirill said during a sermon in the Moscow Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The service was attended by about 150 people, according to the MBH-media. Many were wearing masks.

Once in Moscow, the number of infected people has exceeded one thousand, mer of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin introduced with March 30, “mode universal home isolation”. It applies to all Muscovites, regardless of age. Maria Teresa. She became the first representative of the Royal families of Europe, whose life was taken away by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is rising on the list of countries with the highest number of infected COVID-19. As of the evening of 29 March, our country is in 66th place. “FACTS” regularly publish fresh data on the spread of coronavirus in Ukraine.

