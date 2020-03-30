Ryan Gosling will play an astronaut in the film Project hail Mary

Actor Ryan Gosling will play in the new movie “Draft “Holy Mary,”” based on the new the novel by Andy Weir, author of “the Martian”, filmed by Ridley Scott in 2015.

According to Deadline, MGM Studio willing to buy the painting for seven figures.

When will be launched the production of the film and who will become a Director, is unknown.

Gosling got the role of astronaut lone, who must save the Earth from impending disaster. The actor also sprodyusiruet tape along with Ken Kao (“us music”).

Recall that Ryan Gosling has already played an astronaut in the movie “Man on the moon” Damian Chazelle.

As previously reported, Ryan Reynolds will play in the film adaptation of the game Dragon’s Lair from Netflix.