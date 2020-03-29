Ryan Gosling will play in the film based on the book by the author of “the Martian”

Ryan Gosling will play a major role and will be the producer of the film adaptation of the novel “the Martian” by Andy Weir. As reports Collider, the project intends to start production of the Studio MGM, which was willing to pay seven figures for the rights to make a film.

Work Weir called “the Hail Mary” tells about an astronaut trying to save the world, being trapped alone on a spaceship. It will be published only next year, but in the practice of buying the rights even before the release of literary works is not unusual.

Recall that the film is based on the book “the Martian”, was directed by Ridley Scott, the main role is played by Matt Damon. The tape was successful at the box office, collecting more than $ 600 million with a production budget of only $ 100 million. Its success has dramatically raised the stakes of the writer in Hollywood, turning his writings in some of the most desirable adaptations.

Note also that the Gosling had previously played American astronauts. In 2018 the film “Man on the moon” with the actor, where they talked about Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the surface of the satellite.