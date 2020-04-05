Ryan Reynolds admitted that he engaged in “women’s Affairs”

American actor Ryan Reynolds was lucky to be in quarantine in the realm of beauties, because 43-year-old man lives with his wife Blake lively and their three daughters, which do not allow celebrities to get bored.

And although some muzhchinyi literally go crazy from the constant attention of its relatives – the star of the movie “Deadpool” admits that he is beginning to enjoy just pink and different women’s hobby.

So, in an interview for “The Late Show” Ryan told how pass his quarantine routine with my daughters. According to Reynolds, all the while he is engaged in home schooling children.

On the territory of his house has a small garden where they with crumbs already tried to plant some plants. Also a stellar father allows their beauties to mock his hair.

Moreover, the actor starts like that it deals exclusively with “women’s Affairs”. For example, Ryan creates pink dresses out of paper.

I don’t miss the male company. So that’s all right. I like doing things for girls. Not that I taught them to some of the gender ideas, but they are from birth, like all bright, and wear dresses all the time to change. We just develop the skills that will lead us into a new world.– said Reynolds.