Ryan Reynolds will play in the film adaptation of the game Dragon’s Lair from Netflix

Actor Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) will play a major role in the film adaptation of the cult video game Dragon’s Lair (dragon’s Lair), and will also act as the producer of the project.

As reported by THR, the film works stream Netflix.

Dragon’s Lair first appeared in 1983 and became popular. In the story, the Fearless knight Dirk must rescue Princess Daphne from the lair of the dragon and break the spell of the evil magician Morderca. Dragon’s Lair played the characters of the series “a Very strange case.”

“Dragon’s lair” will be the third collaboration of Reynolds and Netflix. Informed out the picture of “6 feet underground”, and the second film – “Red notice”, the shooting of which is deferred due to coronavirus.

