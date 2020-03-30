Ryan Reynolds will play in the film adaptation of the game Dragon’s Lair from Netflix

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Райан Рейнольдс сыграет в экранизации игры Dragon’s Lair от Netflix

Actor Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) will play a major role in the film adaptation of the cult video game Dragon’s Lair (dragon’s Lair), and will also act as the producer of the project.

As reported by THR, the film works stream Netflix.

Dragon’s Lair first appeared in 1983 and became popular. In the story, the Fearless knight Dirk must rescue Princess Daphne from the lair of the dragon and break the spell of the evil magician Morderca. Dragon’s Lair played the characters of the series “a Very strange case.”

“Dragon’s lair” will be the third collaboration of Reynolds and Netflix. Informed out the picture of “6 feet underground”, and the second film – “Red notice”, the shooting of which is deferred due to coronavirus.

As previously reported, Rosario Dawson will play in the second season of “Mandalore” the heroine of “the clone Wars” Ahsoka Tano.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.
