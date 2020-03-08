Saint-Etienne v Bordeaux: live streaming free for the Ligue 1

Saint-Etienne v Bordeaux. Forecast for the match of the championship of France (March 8, 2020)

We present our version of the forecast for the duel of the championship of France, in which on March 8 Saint-Etienne receives Bordeaux. Will the owners be able to leave the danger zone? – the answer is in this material.

Saint Etienne

Eight injured player before today’s match – you need to put up with this and try to get points in the game with Bordeaux. This is the main task for Claude Puel , who left Leicester exactly one year ago, and now the coaching chair has begun to wobble under the specialist at Saint-Etienne .

29 points scored and eight wins – this is not the result that the team’s management was counting on, but there is still time to rectify the situation and enter at least the TOP-10. In the last five matches , the Greens got only one point, and in the last round they lost to Lyon away (0: 2), for which we made a prediction.

Today we will not see such artists as Monne Pak , Yussuf and Kabay .

Bordeaux

In “Bordeaux ” cases of good football and attacks on this wave ” zhirondintsy ” managed to reach the 12th spot in the table, while lost only 1 of the last 5 games.

In the last round, the guests managed to complete the world duel with “Nice” (1: 1), which led them to 12th position. In the last three duels, wards of Paulo Souza lost and two matches ended in peace.

As part of the guests will not be able to play only Briand and Pablo .

Statistics

Saint-Etienne missed seven home games in a row

Bordeaux have won 2 of their last 4 away matches

In 8 of the last 10 Bordeaux games, at least two goals were scored

The last personal match ended with the victory of “Saint-Etienne” (1: 0)

Forecast

In October, Saint-Etienne defeated today’s opponent with a score of 1: 0, but the balance of power has changed a bit. We assume that today serious losses in the home team will play a special role, and Bordeaux will take points away from the Loire.

Our forecast is the victory of Bordeaux with a handicap (0) and bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 2.46

The second bet – removal for 3.45