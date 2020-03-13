Salma Hayek has delighted the fans of selfie without makeup

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Сальма Хайек восхитила поклонников селфи без макияжа

American actress Salma Hayek has shared photos which appeared without makeup. 53-year-old celebrity has fascinated fans with her looks and youth. Pictures of the star posted in his Instagram account.

The footage actress photographed in a plain white t-shirt with your hair down. On the face is no make-up.

Hayek always maintained that her beauty is natural due to good heredity. And various operations of beauty she prefers sports, proper nutrition, sound sleep, quality cosmetics and a positive attitude.

Fans are already talikala photos. Pictures received 375 thousand likes and over 2.4 thousand comments.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article