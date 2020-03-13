Salma Hayek has delighted the fans of selfie without makeup

American actress Salma Hayek has shared photos which appeared without makeup. 53-year-old celebrity has fascinated fans with her looks and youth. Pictures of the star posted in his Instagram account.

The footage actress photographed in a plain white t-shirt with your hair down. On the face is no make-up.

Hayek always maintained that her beauty is natural due to good heredity. And various operations of beauty she prefers sports, proper nutrition, sound sleep, quality cosmetics and a positive attitude.

Fans are already talikala photos. Pictures received 375 thousand likes and over 2.4 thousand comments.