Salma Hayek showed slim figure in a swimsuit

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek and at 53 years old can safely participate in spicy photo shoots. All because the star has kept a slim figure, which readily accentuates the sexy outfits.

Recently Salma Hayek caused a sensation in the network. The actress posted another photo, showing natural beauty. However, the photo caused a lot of discussions and one of the subscribers of the blog idol advised not to misuse anti-aging procedures. The response of the stars is not delayed.

I didn’t do Botox, but thanks for the advice, I already thought, maybe, it is time – tolerant, she said.

After that Salma Hayek never ceases to amaze the public by publishing a spectacular vacation photos. On one of the frames the actress appeared before the cameras in black closed swimsuit from the brand Alexander McQueen. Salma Hayek posed on the background of rocks and hid information about the spot where now rests. Probably, the star chose the Mediterranean coast, where it is often like a vacation.

Interestingly, in one interview, Hayek said he did not believe in the efficacy of Botox and is not a fan of this method of rejuvenation. In addition, the slim star said she never even had a consultation with a plastic surgeon. And so what does the star look so sexy and young, she says.

“I don’t believe in Botox, especially when his prick so early. People destroy themselves. I don’t take risks when it comes to beauty. Plastic surgery, in my opinion, is a huge risk. I am very conservative in regards to appearance,” said Salma Hayek.