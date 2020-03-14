Salvation topsy-turvy: the boy lowered his legs in an oil well to…

People always come to the aid of not only their own kind, but our younger friends — and this is not surprising. But in some cases, determination to help others in difficult circumstances can’t but cause admiration!

One of these cases happened in Turkey where a boy saved a puppy who fell into an oil well. To do this he had to descend into the recess upside down, reports BBC.

It is reported that small local resident, ENES taylan, passing by well, I heard the doleful cries and lamentations, and tried to understand where they come from. Looking inside the well, he saw that in the black mire floundering helpless puppy, completely covered with oil. Then a ten year old boy asked for help to the adults, who called rescuers.

Arrived at the calculations assessed the situation and lifted the lid that covered the well, but said they need help Tilana.

It was decided to omit the baby in the deepening of legs up, so he pulled the animal out, as an adult it was not under force due to the weight and small diameter wells.

Without hesitation, the Ehnes agreed.

But he was not immediately able to reach a bedraggled puppy, first pulled behind the ear the dog to her and only after that managed to grab a furry kid by the scruff.

After the child with the animal was pulled to the surface, taylan went to the local pond, which completely washed the dog, and after I fed her wet food.

Took then ten-year-old Savior of the puppy home is not specified.

Dramatic footage captures the moment a 10-year-old boy rescued a puppy that got stuck in an oil well in Turkey. https://t.co/JjeB9aZ0Cb pic.twitter.com/Nt9SLppfvs — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2020

