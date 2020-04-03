Samosoglasovannye citizens can consider yourself dismissed – opinion

April holidays in Russia with pay will lead to the fact that the medium, small and micro businesses will die because they have no money for a holiday.

About it in the comments on your YouTube channel told Russian billionaire Ihor Rybakov.

According to him, employees who were sent to the isolation, you can consider yourself fired. “They just don’t get the notification about dismissal. Why? Because we have a crisis response the following: “Please don’t fire anyone, otherwise we will send the Prosecutor’s office!”” — said the businessman.

Fishermen said that such mass reduction for Russia would mean a return to the level of 2000-ies in terms of GDP and the fall in household income by 20-25 percent.

To cope with the situation, according to the businessman, can only be an unprecedented government support, at least 10 trillion rubles of aid to save jobs, not 1.4 trillion as it was announced. In particular we are talking about tax holidays for rent for retailers and installments on debt for many years to come.

The fishermen recalled that the United States decided to spend 12 percent of GDP ($2.7 trillion), and Russia while only 2 percent. He suggested that now the government is looking, what companies will fall very quickly, then to maintain a more tenacious. “It’s my rose-colored glasses. I’d like to be so,” he said.

According to him, if we do not spend a lot of money and not “to pour cash in the country,” Russia will return to a situation where the city will be under the control of crime. The main problem of a businessman now called uncertainty.