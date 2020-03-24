Samsung has introduced smartphones in the style of Marvel

Samsung has introduced a limited edition smartphone dedicated to the Iron man

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy series S20 at the event Galaxy Unpacked in several color options. The company also released a special version for the Olympic games 2020. However, it seems that this is not enough for the smartphone manufacturer, and now he has announced a new version of the smartphone Iron Man Edition Galaxy S20 5G in China, according to comments.ua.

The company announced a special version for Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 + 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The smartphone comes with a box of red color with a signature of Tony stark and the words “stark”. Smartphones special edition packaged in a custom cover. Includes individual earphones with custom case and the ring-like arc reactor, which is present on the Iron man suit.

In addition, the series of Galaxy S20 Iron Man will do a special topic with Wallpapers and ringtones. Otherwise, all specifications will remain the same as the original series of Samsung Galaxy S20. The limited edition smartphone will be sold in JD.com at a price of about 986 dollars for 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Galaxy S20 + 5G Iron Man Edition will cost about 1127 USD with 12 GB of RAM + 128 GB.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Iron Man Edition will be one of the most expensive phones in the series, which comes in black and grey colors. The smartphone will be sold with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB for $ 1400. 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage will cost about 1831 U.S. dollars. It is not known when Samsung plans to introduce a new version of the smartphone in the Indian market.