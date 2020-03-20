Samsung has introduced the most affordable waterproof smartphone Galaxy A41

Sales will start in June.

Before Samsung Galaxy A41 not call the cheapest device in the world, but it can definitely be called one of the cheapest smartphones with the officially stated water resistance. This feature, combined with the price makes it a very attractive option, reports the Chronicle.info.

If your manufacturer is demonstrating how people with his gadget safely jump into the pool or ocean – do not just repeat it. This does not mean that the smartphone will indeed survive after this. Remember that this is just advertising.

It is undesirable to do so due to the fact that manufacturers do not guarantee that the device will work after the water treatment. That is, if it breaks, warranty repairs you will almost certainly be denied. All because you promised the certification of a particular standard, but do not guarantee it protection.

Technical specifications Samsung Galaxy A41

The main feature of the gadget is protected from water and dust to standard IP68. It is not so often met, not only in this segment, but in some of the more expensive and prestigious models. Standard IP68 allows you to immerse the smartphone in the depth of five feet for up to thirty minutes.

Camera the new smartphone consists of three modules – 48 MP, 8 MP and sensor depth. The front panel features a keyhole with a camera 25 MP.

As for the other “iron” innovations – everything here is more modest. CPU only Helio P65, RAM only 4 GB, internal memory 64 GB expandable and the battery is 3500 mAh with fast 15-watt charging. The screen size is 6.1 inches at a resolution of FHD+. The matrix, as expected, OLED.

Overall nothing special, but… Now there is a possibility that the Galaxy A41 will be sold only on the domestic market in Japan.