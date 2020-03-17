Samsung is going to release budget tablet Galaxy Tab Lite S6

The tablet will get a not so powerful CPU, but it will allow you to sell it at a lower price

Samsung Galaxy Tab Lite S6 spotted on the FCC website. The product is indicated with the model number SM-P615 and, as the name implies, is a budget variant of the premium Galaxy Tab S6. Most likely, the tablet will be available in the near future, and we have some of the characteristics of this device.

Tab S6 Lite is a stripped-down version of the Tab S6, the most powerful tablet Samsung. Tab S6 has an AMOLED display and a built-in Snapdragon chipset 865. Samsung even announced a 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S6 last month. S6 Lite is not the flagship model, and the model of the middle class. According to GeekBench, it will have the Exynos SoC instead of the Snapdragon 9611 855, which significantly reduce the cost of its production, reports znaj.ua.

The device will also be equipped with 4 GB of RAM. For connection, a list of FCC confirms the presence of 4G connectivity/LTE. Earlier certification Bluetooth SIG has confirmed the presence of Bluetooth 5.0 on the device. Tab S6 Lite also supports wireless charging.