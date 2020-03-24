Samsung temporarily stops the operation of the plant for the production of smartphones in India

Samsung was forced to temporarily close a second plant due to the outbreak of COVID-19 – this time a plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It was opened in the summer of 2018, and is currently the largest factory of Samsung smartphones, which can produce up to 120 million units per year. Starting today, the factory will be closed until March 25 at the request of the government, reports prostotech.com.

Previously, the plant in Gumi, South Korea was also closed for a short time twice, which left the plan of Vietnam only, which is not influenced by the flash. The press Secretary told Indian media that the company “worked diligently to prevent disruptions in the supply” of the smartphone.

Member of the South Korean company LG will also implement the recommendations of the government and will close its two plants – one for home appliances in Noida and the other in Pune, but they will be closed until the end of the month.