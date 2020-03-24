Samsung temporarily stops the operation of the plant for the production of smartphones in India

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Samsung временно останавливает работу завода по производству смартфонов в Индии

Samsung was forced to temporarily close a second plant due to the outbreak of COVID-19 – this time a plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It was opened in the summer of 2018, and is currently the largest factory of Samsung smartphones, which can produce up to 120 million units per year. Starting today, the factory will be closed until March 25 at the request of the government, reports prostotech.com.

Previously, the plant in Gumi, South Korea was also closed for a short time twice, which left the plan of Vietnam only, which is not influenced by the flash. The press Secretary told Indian media that the company “worked diligently to prevent disruptions in the supply” of the smartphone.

Member of the South Korean company LG will also implement the recommendations of the government and will close its two plants – one for home appliances in Noida and the other in Pune, but they will be closed until the end of the month.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article