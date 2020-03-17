San Luis vs Deportes Copiapo live streaming free for the Premiera B

San Luis vs Copiapo: forecast for the match of the championship of Chile (March 18, 2020)

Copiapo have lost the last two matches, but whether March 18 will be able to take advantage of San Luis’s crisis, we have prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

San Luis

“San Luis” in the opening match of the championship fully justified the forecasts of the fans – the team of Victor Rivero defeated 4-1 “Barnecheu”. However, in the second round, the “saints” lost 0: 1 on a visit to the “Magallanes” who gathered the move, failing to give a quality start. As a result, San Luis is still tenth in the table and is two points behind the playoff zone, having played fewer opponents per match.

D. Copyapo

“Copiapo” was also successful in the first match of the season – the team of Hector Almandos beat 4: 1 Melipilu . Nevertheless, it was not possible to develop success – in the second round the Albirroyos lost 1: 2 to San Felipe away, and in the last round they failed to oppose Puerto Montt to Deportes, losing 1: 3 in their native walls.

Statistics

In none of the last six home matches San Luis have lost to Copiapo – four wins and two draws

In only one of the last seven home matches did San Luis lose

Copiapo lost their last two matches

Forecast

“San Luis” in its field is a formidable force – traditionally “saints” take most of the points at home, so today it makes sense to expect them to be active in the attack. “Copiapo” is clearly in crisis at the start of the season, in the defense the team of Almandos fails regularly and these mistakes “San Luis” is able to turn into three points.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at San Luis . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.90