Sanders lost to Joe Biden and the European Parliament cancels meeting: as the coronavirus affects…

The epidemic of coronavirus COVID-19 has an impact not only on the economy but also politics around the world.

Sanders lost due to coronavirus

In the US, the main contenders for the presidency from the Democratic party, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders took the decision to temporarily refuse to meet with voters. In particular, canceled their campaign events in Ohio. And in Washington state, where cases of infection with coronavirus, voters were asked to vote in the primaries by mail. Complications delayed the announcement of the results of the preliminary internal party vote.

However, without data for the state of Washington it is clear that former us Vice-President Biden defeated the Senator from Vermont, Sanders, and Biden will become the single candidate from the Democratic party. After the primaries, which took place on 10 March in six States, Biden broke away from the rivals on 160 votes. He had on the morning of March 11, 823 votes of 1991 required votes to win. Sanders is seriously lagging behind with their 663 votes.

Analysts believe that the Senator from Vermont lost because of coronavirus! In the course of speeches on March 10 and Sanders, and Biden strongly criticized the incumbent President Donald trump that he had underestimated the danger of the epidemic COVID-19. However, it is Biden with his vast experience in the White house now calls from ordinary Americans more confidence and the assurance that he will be able to cope with the coronavirus and similar situations in the future. Sanders, with his socialist beliefs clearly loses against Biden.

“Blow your nose in the elbow — they have two”

Meanwhile, cases of infection with coronavirus were found in all EU countries without exception. Moreover, COVID-19 found in the Council of the EU and NATO, and the European Commission. There cancel important meetings and appointments at the highest level. It was decided to hold the next session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg (France) and in Brussels (Belgium). It was to be held from 9 to 12 March inclusive. But in the end limited to only one plenary a day — postponed indefinitely the discussion of a variety of issues, including resolution, timed to the fifth anniversary of the Minsk agreements. And on 10 March held a debate on the epidemic of the coronavirus, and then had a discussion regarding long-term EU budget and the situation of migrants on the border between Greece and Turkey.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel decided that for some time the summits in Brussels will be held via videoconference to deliver the heads of state and government and relevant Ministers, from the necessity to drive or to fly to the Belgian capital.

It is noteworthy that heated debates coronavirus took place on 10 March in Brussels with the obvious lack of elementary precautions. Neither of the deputies had no masks, and the tables of the bottles with disinfectant. Was chaired by the representative of Ireland Mairead McGuinness. To summarize the three hour discussion, she apologized for what touched his face, despite recommendations by doctors to refrain from doing so. Defensively, McGuinness took a bottle with sanitizer and showed other deputies. Then called on all to sneeze in a tissue or napkin. “And if you do not, then do it in elbow — they have two. This is a serious times,”she said.

Mairead McGuinness

Another interesting detail — the speaker of Parliament David Sassòli at the plenary session were absent. It turned out, the weekend Italian politician spent at home. Learning that the Italian government imposed a quarantine on the entire country, Sassòli, who had to return to this time in Brussels, decided to isolate themselves…

The Speaker Of Parliament David Sassòli

