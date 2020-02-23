Sanders won the primary in Nevada

Сандерс выиграл праймериз в Неваде

In the primaries of the Democratic party in the us state of Nevada was won by the candidate in US presidents Bernie Sanders. It is reported by CNN.

It is noted that he scored in the state, 46.2% of the votes.

Second place was taken by former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden, from 23.6%.

The top three with 13.9% of the votes was closed by former mayor of the city of South Bend (Indiana), Pete Buttidzhich.

Previously, Sanders has won the primaries in new Hampshire.

