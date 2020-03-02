Santa Clara vs FC Porto: live streaming free for the Primeira Liga

Santa Clara vs Porto: prediction for the match of the championship of Portugal (March 2, 2020)

“Porto” won the last five matches of the championship, but whether the “dragons” will prevail on March 2 and “Santa Clara” – we prepared our forecast. Should I expect a sensation?

Santa clara

“Santa Clara” looks pretty solid in the championship – the team of Joao Enrique is in the middle of the table and does not even think about the struggle for survival. After 22 rounds, the “Azores” have 29 points in their assets, with which they are in ninth place in the table, having a serious handicap of 13 points from the relegation zone.

In the final round, Santa Clara lost 1–2 to Moreirense, breaking off a series of four consecutive wins.

Porto

Porto traditionally seeks to win all the tournaments in which it takes part, but so far the season for the Sergio Conceisau team has not developed very well. While the “dragons” are second in the table and lose only one point to Benfica, they were able to return to the champion race a few weeks ago.

In the Europa League, “Porto”, contrary to all forecasts, came down already at the 1/16 final stage – after a 1: 2 loss from Bayer in Leverkusen, the “dragons” lost to their opponent 1: 3 also in their field.

Statistics

Porto have won their last eight matches against Santa Clara

Porto have won the last five matches of the championship

In only one of the last eight home matches did Santa Clara not miss

Forecast

“Porto” returned to the championship race at the cost of titanic efforts, so today, “dragons” will be incredibly motivated and aimed only at victory. Despite not being in a good mood after relegation from the Europa League, Porto is generally in excellent shape and has no problems in the attack – Santa Clara, regularly failing on the defensive, is clearly going to suffer today from the favorite.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at the Port . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.92