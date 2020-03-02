Santa Clara vs Porto live streaming free

March 2 will be held the match of the 23rd round of the championship of Portugal, Santa Clara – Porto. Naturally, the preferences of bookmakers on the side of the guests. Let’s try to understand the pre-match hands.

Santa Clara

In the last round, the dazzling Santaa Clara series crashed four wins in a row: the team lost to Moreirense on the road with a score of 1: 2.

The 23rd round, “Santa Clara” meets in ninth place with 29 points in the account: eight wins, five draws and nine defeats with a total difference of 18-23 goals and goals conceded. This is how the statistics of the away matches of this team look like: four wins, three draws and four losses, goal difference 9-10.

The following fact is noteworthy: in six of the last eight meetings of this team, the bet “both will score – no” was held, and the option “TM (1.5)” flew five times.

Porto

“Porto” comes to this meeting, having drunk a glass of disappointment in the European Cup confrontation with Bayer. “Dragons” lost to “pharmacists” both at home and away, with a total score of 2: 5.

Santa Clara Porto

As for the Portuguese championship, Porto is on the second line of the standings. The team has 56 points: 18 wins, two draws and two losses with a total difference of 47-15 goals scored. From the leading “Benfica” “dragons” are fenced by a flimsy wicket of one point, although a few rounds back at this place stood a huge fence of seven points.

Outside the home stadium, Porto has the following results: eight wins, two draws and one defeat, with a total goal difference of 22–10.

Bookmakers represent a favorite meeting guests. Their clear victory can be played for 1.46. Bookmakers do not believe in the maximum result for the home team – the coefficient balances within 6.7.

Forecast and bid

“Porto”, having so hard won a serious backlog from “Benfica”, simply has no moral right to lose points with the middle peasant of the Portuguese championship.

Given the scarcity of Santa Clara matches for goals scored, as well as the bony coefficient on the net victory of the guests, I would play “P2 and TM (4,5)” in this case.