Santa Rita vs Wiliete de Benguela live streaming free for the Girabola

Santa Rita vs Wiliete de Benguela. Forecast for the match of the championship of Angola (March 22, 2020)

Read our forecast for the match “Santa Rita” – “Vilit Bengela”, which will be held on March 22. The guests won the last meeting in person. Will the result be repeated?

Santa Rita

“Santa Rita” frankly failed the season, takes the last line in the standings with 13 points in the piggy bank. For 22 rounds, the club gained only two victories in fights with “Cubango” (1: 0) and “Primera de Mayo” (3: 0). The team cannot win for six matches. Last game took place against the “Academician” ended in defeat with a score of 1: 3.

“Wiliete Benguela”

“Wilit Bengela” is in good condition, so I was able to sit in the middle of the championship with 28 points. The lag behind the team from above – “Recreative Libol” is one point. In the last seven games, the hosts failed to hit the opponent’s goal in only one match. The last round ended with a victory over Ferrovariu Huambo (1: 0).

Statistics

Santa Rita does not win six games in a row.

Wiliete Benguela has won four of their last seven games.

Wiliete Benguela was stronger in the last full-time duel.

Forecast

Guests in today’s pair are clear favorites, the difference in class makes itself felt. Santa Rita has a terrible season and most likely will not be able to leave the relegation zone. Wilit Bengela has fixed itself in the middle of the standings and demonstrates a confident game. We believe that guests will prevail.

