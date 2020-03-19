Santana vs Ypiranga-AP live streaming free for the Brasileiro Série A

Santana vs Ipiranga-AP. Forecast for the Brazilian Championship (March 19, 2020)

In the framework of the second round of the Brazilian championship (Amapaense) on Wednesday March 19, the match “Santana” – “Ipiranga-AP” will take place, a forecast for which we offer further.

Santana

“Santana” as a whole very unsuccessfully performs in the state championship. In the 20 previous matches in the tournament, the team lost 16 times, gaining only one victory. The start in the current championship was no exception. In the first round, Santana lost to Santos-AP with a score of 1: 3. Devastating defeats are a common thing for a team. So, in the previous five matches, they lost twice 1: 8 and once 0: 6.

Ypiranga AP

Ipiranga-AP as a whole looks stronger than the opponent. In addition to the state championship, the team also plays in Serie D of Brazilian football, as well as in the National Cup. As part of the state championship, the away team only lost to Santos-AP recently. So, for the 18 previous guest matches in the state, only three defeats, just from Santos.

Statistics

Santana have lost 10 of their last 12 matches at home.

In 4 of the last 7 home matches of “Santana” the forecast “total over 5.5” was played.

Ipiranga-AP won seven of eight previous matches away.

Forecast

Ipiranga-AP practically does not lose to Santana. In the previous six matches, she won three times, and won in both away matches. The hosts look very weak in defense, miss a lot.

Our forecast is the victory of Ipiranga with a handicap (-1.5) for 2.05 in BC Betting League