Saturn vs Sakhalin live streaming free for the friendly match

Saturn vs Sakhalin. Friendly Prediction (March 24, 2020)

Saturn accepts Sakhalin on March 24, read our forecast version. Can the visiting team play in a friendly match with dignity?

“Saturn”

“Saturn” does not perform well in the framework of the regular championship, and the result is negative in the “commodity”. It seems that the club from Ramenskoye scores a lot, but still loses. In the previous match, it did not work out at all – a 0-0 battle draw against the not so formidable “Banner of Labor”.

Sakhalin

Sakhalin is in the eastern zone of the PFL in second place with 18 points, although the lag behind the leading position is already 11 points. In addition, the club scored only six goals on the road. In a previous friendly match, the islanders were able to score at the gate of “Lada”, but lost 2: 3.

Aksyutenko and Surkov scored one goal.

Statistics

Saturn scored in three of five past games.

Sakhalin does not win for three matches.

Sakhalin lost the only in-person meeting.

Forecast

In our opinion, Sakhalin will have a hard time visiting, especially under quarantine conditions. We believe that guests will hopelessly lose today, because at home the Moscow Region team looks very good in attack, you just need to play more reliably in defense.

Our forecast is the victory of Saturn in Winline BC for 2.55.