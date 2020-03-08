Saudi Arabia has decided to punish Russia sharp collapse in oil prices: mechanism is already running

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, decided to derail the price of “black gold” to world markets. The main victim of such a step would be Russia. First steps have been made, the price of Brent crude oil started to decline rapidly.

At the last auction on March 6, the price of Brent fell to 45.48 USD per barrel. For the day prices fell by 9.4%. It was the sharpest drop since December 2008.

According to Bloomberg, to support the falling prices, Saudi Arabia is going, increasing oil production. It is planned to increase daily amount of up to 10 million barrels or more. Industry analysts predict that if Saudi Arabia and Russia will increase production, trying to secure for itself a large share of the market, then a trade war will lower the price of a barrel to 30 dollars.

In the confrontation with Russia, Saudi Arabia joined after the Russians refused to join the initiative to cut production. Assume the rigid position of other participants of the market will force Russia to return to the negotiating table.

“Saudi Arabia is now entering a full-blown price war, “—said Iman Nasseri, managing Director at Middle East consulting company Facts Global Energy.

“Opec+ is going to swing harder, and the world is preparing to face a demand shock. Oil for $ 30 — it is possible“, — said Doug king, investor hedge Fund, co-founder of “Merchant Commodity Fund”.

Earlier, the demand for oil, and therefore the prices hit the outbreak of coronavirus. Oil consumption in the beginning of February fell by a quarter, as many steel mills in China.

