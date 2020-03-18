Saudi Arabia will convene an emergency G20 summit

The country holding the presidency of the “Big twenty” (G20) Saudi Arabia convened an emergency summit online next week. This is stated on the website of the event.

As noted, at the summit, member countries will discuss measures to combat coronavirus infection and its consequences for people and the global economy.

“The G20, along with international organizations will resort to any means deemed necessary to mitigate the pandemic,” the statement says.

Saudi Arabia also intends to support and coordinate international efforts to counter the infection.