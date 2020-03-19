Save the recipe and tranquility: Thank Kaminska began baking cakes
Famous singer Glory Kaminska quarantined do not leave home without a mask and antiseptics. All the time she spends with the kids, thinking they are different classes — they paint, sculpt from clay, paint t-shirts…
Slava had time even to do the cooking. She indulged a delicious homemade cake. Recipe, the singer shared on the network. And the icing on the cake was crowned with chocolate shavings. Kaminska thinks that in this situation it is important to remain calm and follow the rules of hygiene.
For its preparation you will need:
225 g flour
200 ml vegetable oil
225 g sugar
5 medium carrots
4 eggs
225 ml of yogurt
150 g ground nuts
¼ Tsp salt
½ Sachet of baking powder
½ Tsp soda
½ Tsp cinnamon
½ Tsp ginger
How to cook:
1. Yogurt mixed with baking powder
2. 4 eggs beat the sugar (separately) and add to the oil
3. Mix the flour + soda + ginger + cinnamon + nuts + carrot (stir with a spatula)
4. Combine all the ingredients .
5. Bake for 40 minutes at 180 degrees
6. Cream (Philadelphia 300 grams, 150 grams of powdered sugar) beat
7. Cut the cake, smeared with cream
Decorate the cake to your liking.
