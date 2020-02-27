Saved from evil spirits: in India, a little child married to a dog (video)

In India, where women EN masse and remove yourself of the uterus, discovered an unusual ceremony to marry the children of a year old on the dog to scare off thus from them the evil spirits.

About the unusual event says “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Star.

It is reported that in the Indian state of Orissa Sunday, February 23, in the network appeared the frames on which the Santal (one of the ethnic groups) from the village of Barian celebrating the wedding of one-year-old boy and dog. In the video, people in colorful costumes have fun and dance to the sound of drums around the “newlyweds”.

Traditionally, the Santal conduct this ritual, if the first child’s tooth cut through on the top gum. The locals believe that it might attract evil spirits, so they celebrate the ritual of the wedding children with dogs to scare away evil forces.

Elders Santalov argue that such a wedding is just a ritual, so when the child grows up, he can still engage in a traditional marriage or divorce with the dog.

