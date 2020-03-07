Saying goodbye to the participants of “Masterchef. Professionals”, I cried in the dressing room — the recognition of Olga…

The finalist of the third season of the popular reality “Masterchef” Olga Martynovskaya was one of the judges of the second season of “Masterchef. Professionals” (STB). Six years after winning a culinary project Olga finished the main course the famous Academy Le Cordon Bleu, was included in the book “2017 MOF best chef of France” as the best a foreign woman chef and began administering one of the owners of the restaurant Les Foodies in the heart of Paris. Now Olga lives in two countries and recognized that to become part of the native project is a great honor for her.

“The judges are required accuracy in the words”

— Olga, you remember your first day as judge of the project?

— Of course. Then experienced a huge thrill. In principle, it always happens in life when something happens for the first time. Not to say that I slipped on the heels, hands trembled. We do not have any script every time you have to improvise. Now I can’t remember who was the first that day. I even think that this man refused. For me it was so weird — three no, like we got off on the wrong foot.

Then I sat down, and I was so pleased with everything. However, the judicial chair is so uncomfortable, and I love freedom in everything: in the movements, in clothes, so the shoes are not pressed. I wanted to throw the legs sit back. But not the format. I’m a lady in heels, with red lipstick, and it is necessary to sit appropriately.

What was the most difficult to officiate?

— To be a participant and a judge are two different things. In them there are positive sides and challenges. Judge to be harder, it’s a big responsibility. You may not understand the dish of the participant, his concept and disappoint in your own words, to break the spirit and faith of man. The judges are required accuracy in words, sensitivity to everything. Besides that we always have to be professionals, we must not forget about humanity, compassion, need to be able to forgive and give a second chance.

I was the most difficult to say goodbye to the characters. Especially when they only ten people. They’re all such cool, interesting and real! Hector and Dylan Yaroslavl already accustomed to, and I was very hard — he is sitting and crying in the dressing room.

Participants of the project “Masterchef. Professionals” this year judge Vladimir Yaroslavskiy, Hector Jimenez-Bravo and Olga Martynovskaya

— The experience of the former participants of the project useful to you?

— He helped to understand children, and sometimes even to protect them. Hector and Dylan sometimes treated the parties fairly biased strictly on mentoring. Like, an hour and a half on the job more than enough, it is possible to prepare everything. I was trying to prove that stress and emotions can cloud just common sense. Even if you’re a grown man and a true professional. Ever imagined yourself in the place of the participants and talked, how I would have handled that would have made.

“The most favorite game of my daughter is cooking”

— What is the competition in the season was most memorable for you?

— It was in the second episode, when the participants “built” their restaurants, with a certain amount of money. They thought of the whole concept — from the interior to the menu. For the implementation we have given them only 48 hours. It was interesting to see with what devotion they took up this project, believed in their restaurants. That day I admired each of the participants.

Say, cooks a little crazy people.

— It is. Sometimes I watched our chefs. It seemed that they don’t need no wife, no family, no car, no apartment. Give them a product and they will work non-stop. I am sure that viewers will pass on their passion. They are really incredible. I was flattered and glad that in Ukraine there are such people, and they came on “Masterchef”.

— Judges often criticized in social networks. The audience to discuss their appearance, speech, behavior. Does that bother you?

— No. I’m way past the period of internal complexes. Of course, all comments are read, but don’t worry about it. Do not pay and certainly no one answer. Can’t please everybody, without exception, and this is absolutely normal. Its size, weight I’m happy. There are things that cannot be changed, but I’m not worried. I’m also not like everybody.

— Your daughter will soon be four years. Would like it in the future became fascinated with cooking.

— Vera was the best thing that could happen in my life. She is a beautiful baby with blue eyes and blond curls. Super active and interested in everything that happens around. Loves to swim — we go to the pool. Hardly teaches French. My faith is with nature and I’m not trying to break her down.

In the morning daughter as soon as she wakes up, she calls: “Mom, let’s go make Breakfast!” Loves to help me in the kitchen. Already with two and a half years was holding the knife in hand, cut myself on pickles, who loves. Flipping pancakes, cooking pasta, sausages, dumplings sculpts, although she is not very good at it. Itself can already download games on a tablet, and most beloved of her — cooking, where you need to cook dinner for the animals to lay the table.

Faith loves to watch as I cook, remembers everything. Sometimes even criticizes, say, the soup turned out to be not red. Or says that grandma’s pancakes are better because they have it tight, but I have too tender. Like other children, daughter eats everything. She has a very sensitive sense of smell. For example, we go into some building, and she immediately said, “Smells like cinnamon” or “Smells good”, “Smells tasteless”.

— With whom did you leave the baby while he was busy filming?

— With my parents, with my dad, his parents. The pavilion this time I didn’t take it. Enough that she can say, grew there when I was a baby, and I then worked as a food producer. Now enclosed space for Faith too tight. She won’t stay in one place.

“In France children are not sick, the night did not Wake up to take the child on hands”

— They say that in France it is not accepted to cook for children a special children’s menu.

— It’s true. I was very surprised when I saw the menu for kids in the kindergarten and school: salad with tuna, veal blanquette, duck pate, and for dessert French cheese. I think baby bellies are still more vulnerable, and to cook they need light meals. The French from the first days of a child’s life treat him as an adult. I think childhood is the fact and this to be special. Toys, children’s menu and lots of parental love — that is important.

— Faith is the first years of life spent in France. There are other approaches in the education of children?

— Children from birth are accommodated in separate rooms, they sleep in their beds. They are not seasick, at night the parents did not get up to take the child in his arms. If the baby wakes up, give him to drink and eat, but my hands on the take, to soothe. It is believed that the child should from the first days of life to learn to cope with disappointments.

And Faith does not slide off my arms, slept under my chest to at any time to drink milk. Well, all of our lisping to thirty years (laughs). In France this is not. Their children calmly and politely sitting at the table, don’t watch cartoons during meals, because TV is turned off. Children do not shout in the streets, don’t blame them in the stores. If it happens in some trouble, with them just saying adult. No panic, scandals, and cries of “Pope”. I like this method of training, but I think that children should kiss.

— What French things do you miss Ukraine?

— In France I miss the feeling of “being their”. There’re always a foreigner, no matter how well and comfortable feel. You are a guest and must behave by their rules.

And in Ukraine, I miss French food, the products, the quality and availability of which we limp. Of course, at home you can buy organic vegetables, cheeses. But when you translate their value in euros, it becomes clear that in France you can buy it much cheaper and better quality.



Appetizer of grilled peppers for a vegetarian menu from Olga Martynovskaya Sweet peppers (6 pieces), olive oil, thyme, rosemary, cream cheese (Philadelphia or similar — 100 grams), canned tuna (80 grams), 1 slice lime, feta cheese (100 grams), Basil, thyme, parsley, dried garlic (1/3 tsp), sun-dried tomatoes (1-2 pieces), hummus (100 grams), cumin (1 teaspoon), sage (1 teaspoon). Whole peppers with olive oil, be sure to add salt. Put in refractory form and add your favorite fresh herbs: thyme, rosemary, sage. If fresh is not available, use dried. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees, put the peppers for 12-15 minutes. If formed Golden brown, will be even tastier. Then the peppers are cooling, peel and seeds. To make the filling, two generous tablespoons of cream cheese mixed with canned tuna. Tuna is better to take pieces canned in olive oil rather than in their own juice. It is delicious, though greasy. Drizzle with lime or lemon juice. I prefer to combine tuna with cilantro, but this seasoning is like not all. Safe bet is oregano. For the second option toppings feta mashed with a fork. If desired, half of the feta cheese to replace goat cheese. Mix with your favorite herbs — it should be a lot, a couple of tablespoons. Generously drizzle with olive oil. 1-2 sun-dried tomatoes, finely chop and add along with the dried garlic in the filling. Hummus for the filling you can prepare yourself, but good store-bought. Grind cumin in a mortar, sage finely chopped. Mix all together with hummus. The peppers fill with toppings, drizzle with olive oil. Serve with toasted bread.

