SC Austria Lustenau v Wacker Innsbruck, live streaming free for the Austrian Cup

Austria vs Wacker. Forecast for the match of the Austrian Cup (March 4, 2020)

On March 4, Austria from Lustenau will host Wacker in the semifinals of the Austrian Cup. We will try to give an accurate forecast on the outcome of the match. Guests win five in-person games in a row. Will it be possible to extend the series?

Austria Lustenau

“Austria” is currently located in the sixth position of the championship with 26 points in the asset. In the last round, the club was defeated by Reed (0: 1), who leads the standings. In the native walls, the wards of Gernot Plassnegger act with varying success, winning and losing twice in the last four matches.

Ronalvaldo’s top scorer scored 15 times this season.

Wacker Innsbruck

“Wacker” in the quarterfinals of the Austrian Cup defeated “St. Pelten” (4: 3). In the second division, the “black and green” show a good result, not losing for four meetings. This allowed to gain a foothold on the fifth line, having 27 points in his arsenal. On the road, the club also played excellently, winning in four oppositions in a row.

Midfielders Marcus Wolner and Atsushi Zaizen scored four goals each season.

Statistics

“Austria” loses for five face-to-face meetings.

Wacker won the last four away games.

Wacker scored in nine bouts in a row.

Forecast

In our opinion, without the extravaganza of goals, this fight will not end. “Austria” plays in his native field, where he is actively distinguished by balls and shows a good game. “Wacker” scored for nine meetings, on the road the club shows excellent results, winning in four oppositions in a row. For teams today, a great opportunity to go to the finals, no one will sit back.

Our forecast is a total greater than (3) in BC Marathon for 2.02.