SC Freiburg vs Union Berlin live streaming free for the Bundesliga

SC Freiburg vs Union Berlin: forecast for the Bundesliga match (March 7, 2020)

“Union” this season has twice beat “Freiburg”, but whether the owners will be able to take revenge on March 7 – the answer is in our forecast. What will be the duel?

SC Freiburg

“Freiburg” is still a contender for a ticket to the Europa League, although the team of Christian Streich frankly has little chance of success . The blame for the protracted crisis of the “vultures” is to blame – in the last round they lost 0-1 to Borussia, extending the series without victories to three matches. Thus, the backlog of Freiburg from the sixth Schalke is already three points.

Will not play : Abrashi, Kubner.

Union Berlinn

Union spends the season at a solid level – Urs Fischer’s team clearly made a bid to maintain a residence permit in the Bundesliga and so far it has been managing to succeed. For the 25th round, the “iron” fit in 10th place in the table with 30 points in the asset, having a gap of nine points from the zone of transitional matches.

In the last round, Union painted a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg, without losing in a second match in a row.

Guests have no problems with injuries.

Statistics

In the last three home games, Freiburg have beaten Union twice

In only one of the last three matches, Union managed to win

Out of the available 30 points, “Union” scored a total of 11 away

Forecast

“Freiburg” is not the best segment of the season – for three matches he does not win and moves away from the Europa League zone. However, in home games, the Streich team is traditionally dangerous – it is still within its power to cling to the sixth line, so today the hosts will most likely be active in the attack.

“Union” has recently added a visit as a football player, but in general the “iron” are exclusively a home team, so Freiburg definitely has a chance of success.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Freiburg . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.75