SC Heerenveen vs Ajax live streaming free

Heerenveen vs Ajax. Forecast for the match of the championship of the Netherlands (March 7, 2020)

On March 7th, Heerenveen hosted the Ajax stadium as part of the Dutch Championship, read our forecast version. Will the hosts be able to defeat the opponent twice in a row this season?

Heerenveen

“Heerenveen” after an unsuccessful start this season was able to gather his thoughts and is now trying to rise in the standings. At the moment, the club is in tenth place with 33 points in the piggy bank, up to seventh place is only five points missing. The last match against Twente was won by the Super Freezes with a score of 3: 2.

Chidera Edjuke in the league was able to score nine goals, and in the upcoming match he will be able to play.

Ajax

Ajax started the season very well, but something went wrong and in a short period of time the team lost the advantage in all tournaments. The club may lose first place in the league, because AZ has already caught up on points. The last five matches for the Ajaxid fans turned out to be valid, their favorite club lost four times and only once managed to distinguish themselves against Getafe (2: 1), but this did not allow them to go further in European competition.

Yoel Veltman will not be able to play in the match due to an earlier injury. Quincy Promes was able to arrange 11 goals.

Statistics

“Heerenveen” only once did not score at home this season.

Ajax in the past three games conceded five goals into their own net.

Heerenveen won the meeting in person.

Forecast

Both teams are unstable this season. Clubs score and miss quite a lot, and face-to-face meetings with them are successful, with rare exceptions. Guests can score a couple of times, but the chaos in the defense of the Amsterdam team and the platform of “superfreezes” that drive them forward will make the question of winners open until the end of the match.

Our forecast is a total greater than (3.5) in 1xBet for 2.01.