Scandalous Weinstein convicted of sexual assault

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Скандальный Вайнштейн признан виновным в сексуальном насилии

The US court has sentenced an American producer Harvey Weinstein. The jury found him guilty on two counts. It is reported by The New York Times.

67-year-old Weinstein was found guilty of sexual abuse in the first degree and rape. On two counts, the producer was acquitted.

Producer arrested in a court hall. His sentence will he expect in prison. He faces 5 to 25 years.

The scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein broke in 2017. He was accused of harassment more than 80 women.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article