Scandalous Weinstein convicted of sexual assault
The US court has sentenced an American producer Harvey Weinstein. The jury found him guilty on two counts. It is reported by The New York Times.
67-year-old Weinstein was found guilty of sexual abuse in the first degree and rape. On two counts, the producer was acquitted.
Producer arrested in a court hall. His sentence will he expect in prison. He faces 5 to 25 years.
The scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein broke in 2017. He was accused of harassment more than 80 women.