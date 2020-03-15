Schwarzenegger admitted that he washes his hands 50 times a day, and wants to teach this to my dog (video)

The famous American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed how he taught his dog cherry to wash hands thoroughly to avoid dangerous coronavirus. The corresponding video he posted to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19 A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Mar 13, 2020 at 4:28pm PDT

The actor said that he washes his hands about 50 times a day for at least 20 seconds.

“I tried to do a lesson with washing hands for cherry, but I think you pay more attention. Be careful. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts. Together we can protect each other” — said Schwarzenegger.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, a few weeks ago, the actor touched fans with video where you can see that he is brought to your office Pets — donkey Lulu and pony of Whiskey. Schwarzenegger loves animals. In addition to the donkey and pony in his house live dogs — a Labrador and a Yorkshire Terrier.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter