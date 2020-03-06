Schwarzenegger demands from the Russian manufacturer of the robots $ 10 million

American actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger sued the Russian company Promobot, who created his robot counterpart, according to TMZ.

It is known that the robot is able to speak and move his eyes, eyebrows and neck. For its functionality it is a robot-a nanny who must look after children when parents are not at home.

[email protected]”s creepy robot figure wants to be your friend! Arnold you down to be friends with it? pic.twitter.com/8ULXeFPbGq — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) March 3, 2020

Schwarzenegger requires him to pay $ 10 million, and any profits received from sales of robots and requires to pay for lawyers. In addition, he insists on stopping illegal use of his image.

As you know, Promobot brought the robot on electronics show CES in Las Vegas in January 2020. After that, with the company supposedly contacted the lawyers for Schwarzenegger and tried to peacefully handle the situation – they were asked to use the image of the actor for display at public events. However, the company still brought the robot doubles in the past in February this year the toy fair in new York.

It is known that this robot is from 20 to 50 thousand dollars (depending on client preference).