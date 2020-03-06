Schwarzenegger demands from the Russian manufacturer of the robots $ 10 million

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Шварценеггер требует от российского производителя роботов 10 млн долларов

American actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger sued the Russian company Promobot, who created his robot counterpart, according to TMZ.

It is known that the robot is able to speak and move his eyes, eyebrows and neck. For its functionality it is a robot-a nanny who must look after children when parents are not at home.

Schwarzenegger requires him to pay $ 10 million, and any profits received from sales of robots and requires to pay for lawyers. In addition, he insists on stopping illegal use of his image.

As you know, Promobot brought the robot on electronics show CES in Las Vegas in January 2020. After that, with the company supposedly contacted the lawyers for Schwarzenegger and tried to peacefully handle the situation – they were asked to use the image of the actor for display at public events. However, the company still brought the robot doubles in the past in February this year the toy fair in new York.

It is known that this robot is from 20 to 50 thousand dollars (depending on client preference).

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article