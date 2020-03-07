Schwarzenegger sued a Russian company to court for creating a robot-nanny to his face

The actor demands $ 10 million.

Arnold Schwarzenegger who played the terminator in the world famous film of the same name, filed a lawsuit against the Russian company Promobot that created on the basis of his person robot-a nanny, reported comments.ua.

72-year-old American actor with the help of lawyers ordered to pay him $ 10 million, including his share with the public display device. Schwarzenegger also wants the company to immediately cease illegal use of his image in General and individuals in particular.

The robot nurse with the face of Arnold has already appeared on electronics show CES, held in Las Vegas in January 2020. According to a source, the lawyers of the actor contacted the company after the show and demanded to stop the use of his image at public exhibitions and other events.

However Promobot brought a robot nanny to the exhibition of toys, which was held in February 2020 in new York. Also, the company said it had not received claims.