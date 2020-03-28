Scientist from Harvard predicted that the coronavirus pandemic could last 12 to 18 months
Reputable scientist Ashish JHA, Director of the Harvard Institute for global health predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last 12 to 18 months.
“It’s not a virus that goes away in two weeks, four weeks or six weeks. We will live with it, in one form or another, within 12-18 months if we’re lucky,” quotes his words CNN.
According to JHA, to win over COVID-19 will be possible only with the advent of an effective vaccine.
