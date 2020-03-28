Scientist from Harvard predicted that the coronavirus pandemic could last 12 to 18 months

Ученый из Гарварда предсказал, что пандемия коронавируса может продлиться 12-18 месяцев

Reputable scientist Ashish JHA, Director of the Harvard Institute for global health predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last 12 to 18 months.

“It’s not a virus that goes away in two weeks, four weeks or six weeks. We will live with it, in one form or another, within 12-18 months if we’re lucky,” quotes his words CNN.

According to JHA, to win over COVID-19 will be possible only with the advent of an effective vaccine.

