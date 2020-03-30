Scientist was trying to invent a device from a coronavirus and was in the hospital with stuck nose…

A young astrophysicist Daniel Reardon from the Australian city of Melbourne decided to spend time in quarantine for the benefit of mankind. 27-year-old scientist decided to create the protective device from the coronavirus that would help people not to touch their faces — that would reduce the risk of infection COVID-19.

The device was supposed to be a necklace with a magnetic field detector, which would publish a warning signal when you try to bring a person’s hand, which was a magnetic bracelet. However, the opposite happened: the necklace all the time, squeaked, and disable the sound it was possible, only bringing a hand to her face.

Reardon, who works at the University of Technology Swinburne, eventually got tired and just started to play with magnets. First, attached ear lobes, then put two magnets in the nostrils, connecting them with another pair of magnets fixed outside of the nose. But when he took off the outer pair, inner pair was stuck in my nose.

Daniel tried to pull it with the remaining two magnets, but nothing came of it. After 20 minutes of unsuccessful attempts, he turned to Google, where he found that the same problem was from a certain 11-year-old boy. Proposed solution is to use more magnets.

“I pulled down, trying to pull the magnets, but they are matted and popped up from his hands. These magnets stuck in my left nostril, and another sat down on the right. At this point, the magnets have ended,” he told Reardon to the Guardian.

The last attempt was to use pliers — also without success.

In the end, the scientist went to the hospital. Doctors are using anesthetic spray, managed to get three of the magnet from the nose, and the fourth he dropped him in the throat so that the patient almost choked.

Doctors found the situation funny, saying that this case demonstrates what can bring boredom in isolation.

