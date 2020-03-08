Scientists call the safe dose of eggs per day

Moderate consumption of eggs will not bring any harm to the health, particularly the cardiovascular system.

To such conclusion scientists from the school of public health at Harvard University after the new study, which is presented in the American journal of clinical nutrition.

Clarifies that you can safely consume one egg a day. To ensure the accuracy of the results, the researchers studied the consumption of more than 146 thousand people from 21 countries, as well as cases of over 31 thousand patients with cardiovascular diseases.

Those who ate seven or fewer eggs per week had a higher risk of disease or mortality.

eggs benefits and harms

“Moderate consumption of eggs, about one egg a day does not increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and mortality, even if people have a history of cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” – said the lead author of the study, Mahshid Dehghan.

According to the head of the Department of nutrition Frank Hu, a person can eat for Breakfast and two eggs, but no more than one or two times a week. The yolk contains much cholesterol, the excess of which is associated with high risk of atherosclerosis and diseases of the cardiovascular system.

You haven’t read our Telegram? But in vain! Sign

Author

Dmitry Grinevich