Scientists claim to have found the ancient God (video)

A group of scientists from Harvard University have uncovered an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus age of about 3000 years and found inside a picture and text dedicated to the sun God RA-Harakhte. Archaeologists found the message by accident during the manufacture of the digital version of the sarcophagus. The report about the discovery is published on the website of the Harvard reports Today.

A mummy removed from coffin for over a hundred years ago, when he was transferred from Egypt to Cambridge, but the sarcophagus was again opened only 30 years ago.

“We do not know what awaits us inside, – tells supervising project Egyptologist Peter der Manuelian. – As it turned out, there was the image of the deity, which were hidden under a layer similar to the resin material used in the burial process.”

Scientists were able not only to consider the image itself, done in different colors, but also to decipher the underneath characters. The inscription reads: “PA-Harakhte, the Great God, Lord of Heaven.”

The researchers collected samples of fabric, paint and resin, and also studied the texts and iconography on the wood surface. Was also carried out three-dimensional scanning of the sarcophagi to create computer models.