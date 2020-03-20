Scientists consider some theory of the origin of the coronavirus

The study of the structure of the novel coronavirus have shown that the virus arose as a result of natural evolution, not as a result of experiments in the laboratory.

This is stated in the press release of the American non-governmental research organization Scripps Research.

“Comparing the available data on the genome sequence to known strains of coronavirus, we can accurately determine that SARS-CoV-2 arose as a result of natural processes,” – said the doctor of philosophy and associate Professor of immunology and Microbiology, Scripps Research Christian Andersen.

According to the organization, in the course of research scientists from several universities throughout the world found that the RBD is part of proteins of SARS-CoV-2 evolved to effectively influence the molecular feature of human cells ACE2 (receptor, which is involved in the regulation of blood pressure).

Protein of SARS-CoV-2 was so effective for binding of human cells that scientists have concluded that it is the result of natural selection, not a product of genetic engineering.

It is noted that currently, scientists are considering two possible theories of a natural origin of the virus itself.

In the first scenario, the virus has evolved to its present pathogenic state by a natural transition from animal to human.

Thus in the past there were previous outbreaks of coronavirus, when people contracted the virus after contact with civetone (SARS) and camels (MERS).

Under the second scenario, the progenitor of SARS-CoV-2 hit a person, acquiring genomic characteristics, by adapting during transmission from person to person.