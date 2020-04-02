Scientists explain why women endure the coronavirus

The male body relies coronavirus worse and harder it shifts. Scientists from the Institute of experimental Virology and immunology named after Heinrich Pette at the University of Hamburg found an explanation for this, writes the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

A woman’s immune system faster and more aggressive in responding to infections and viruses and better tolerate pain thanks to sex hormone – estrogen. Women have two X chromosomes (female sex chromosomes), while males have only one.

Scientists have long known that women cope better with HIV and hepatitis. This is because the immune system of women is designed to protect offspring and a newborn. The baby needs to the widest range of maternal antibodies through breast milk.

In men, the contents of the female hormone estrogen slightly, therefore the immune response is weaker. A new proof – coronavirus.

March 30 Switzerland from Covid-19 died there were 295 inhabitants, of which 60% were men. Among the hospitalized is 52%. In Italy 60% of infected men. According to the Ministry of health, the mortality rate among men is twice higher than in women in each age group.

First explanation for this bias is considered Smoking, which is a risk factor for complications. In China smokes a lot of men, but in Europe both sexes smoke about the same.

But men also have advantages. For example, less likely to suffer from autoimmune diseases the anti-inflammatory actions of testosterone.