Scientists from Hong Kong have found an effective way to combat coronavirus

Scientists from the University of Hong Kong concluded that blood transfusions from survivors coronavirus people can help in the treatment of new patients, writes South China Morning Post.

Specialists conducted an experiment in Syrian Golden hamsters, whose protein is similar to human ACE2. In addition, it is believed that through this protein the coronavirus enters the body.

Thereafter, animals were introduced SARS-COV-2. In the first week after infection in hamsters was observed severe symptoms COVID-19 – damage to the lungs, trachea, immune system and intestines. However, after seven days some rodents became better, and their body has developed antibodies.

Then scientists on the basis of blood had been ill did the serum that were given to healthy hamsters. After that, animals were also infected with coronavirus. It turned out that in this case, the disease proceeded much easier.

“If we do the same with people entering the blood plasma of recovered patients through a vein, it can really help them recover, reducing viral load,” said one of the study’s authors Professor Yuen Kwok-Yun.

Currently, scientists are waiting for permission to experiment on humans.