Scientists from Hong Kong have found an effective way to combat coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Ученые из Гонконга нашли эффективный способ борьбы с коронавирусом

Scientists from the University of Hong Kong concluded that blood transfusions from survivors coronavirus people can help in the treatment of new patients, writes South China Morning Post.

Specialists conducted an experiment in Syrian Golden hamsters, whose protein is similar to human ACE2. In addition, it is believed that through this protein the coronavirus enters the body.

Thereafter, animals were introduced SARS-COV-2. In the first week after infection in hamsters was observed severe symptoms COVID-19 – damage to the lungs, trachea, immune system and intestines. However, after seven days some rodents became better, and their body has developed antibodies.

Then scientists on the basis of blood had been ill did the serum that were given to healthy hamsters. After that, animals were also infected with coronavirus. It turned out that in this case, the disease proceeded much easier.

“If we do the same with people entering the blood plasma of recovered patients through a vein, it can really help them recover, reducing viral load,” said one of the study’s authors Professor Yuen Kwok-Yun.

Currently, scientists are waiting for permission to experiment on humans.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article