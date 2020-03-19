Scientists have constructed a “sniffing” computer chip

The developers at Intel were able to teach artificial intelligence to distinguish odors. It is reported portal PCGamesN.

It is known that the chip can recognize the smell ten deadliest poisons. This ability can help to detect different kinds of poisons.

The tests showed that the sensor Intel Loihi. Every scent this machine can recognize the first time and unmistakably.

Experts claim that their apparatus will help to identify explosive substances and the determination of disease (including cancer) on the basis of smell.

“We develop neural algorithms for Loihi, which mimic what happens in your brain when you feel something. This work is a Prime example of modern research on the intersection of neuroscience and artificial intelligence and demonstrates the touch capabilities Loihi, which can benefit mankind,” said Intel research scientists.