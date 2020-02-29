Scientists have decoded the genome of the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Ученые расшифровали геном коронавируса

Scientists have decoded the genome of the coronavirus, a new type, identified from a patient in Brazil, reported on the website of the national research laboratory of the Brazilian Ministry of health, Institute Adolf Lutz.

The results of the study were obtained 48 hours after revealing the first case of the disease in the region, the report says. The work was conducted jointly with scientists from the Institute of tropical medicine of University of são Paulo and the British Oxford University.

According to the researchers, the information obtained can help in the creation of a vaccine against the new virus.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013.
