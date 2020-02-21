Scientists have described a way to maintain the power of the mind after 30 years

American scientists have found that the best way to maintain cognitive abilities of the brain for people over 30 years and offers a variety of activities. The findings of scientists in early February published edition of The Journals of Gerontology.

According to experts, the brain must constantly bear the load because it is an effective way to stop aging. According to researchers from the University of South Florida, during the day people can do different things: cooking, working, eating, watching TV, reading books, sports, but for good download brain this is not enough, so the more tasks people will give yourself, the greater and healthier will be its brain.

The findings of scientists confirm the results of large-scale studies involving 732 young people aged from 34 to 84 years. The same group were interviewed 10 years later. People who studied something new on a regular basis, including foreign languages, showed better cognitive abilities than the subjects, conducted the routine time.

According to experts, multidisciplinary daily activity generates intellectual and social skills, and life experience — education or leisure — can help to compensate for progressive Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, it positively affects the volume of working memory, fluency, attention, verbal memory, speed of information processing and reasoning.