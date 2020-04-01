Scientists have described the level of humidity that reduces the activity COVID-19

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Ученые назвали уровень влажности, снижающий активность COVID-19

At a relative humidity of 40% to 60% coronavirus COVID-19 shows the least ability to infect people, says the research published by scientists from Yale University. It is reported by RIA “Novosti”.

During the analysis of the behavior of the virus, it became known that the dry air facilitates the transmission of the virus from an infected to a healthy person, and in addition reduces the ability of the respiratory system to filter and display particles of the pathogen.

High humidity also accelerates the spread of the virus by facilitating infection settling on the surface of objects and the human body.

Scientists suggest to use the premises humidifiers and keep the level of humidity around 50%, indicating that this measure helps to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to the air, but not droplets. For effective prevention experts advise to wash hands thoroughly and treat them with disinfectant.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article