Scientists have described the level of humidity that reduces the activity COVID-19

At a relative humidity of 40% to 60% coronavirus COVID-19 shows the least ability to infect people, says the research published by scientists from Yale University. It is reported by RIA “Novosti”.

During the analysis of the behavior of the virus, it became known that the dry air facilitates the transmission of the virus from an infected to a healthy person, and in addition reduces the ability of the respiratory system to filter and display particles of the pathogen.

High humidity also accelerates the spread of the virus by facilitating infection settling on the surface of objects and the human body.

Scientists suggest to use the premises humidifiers and keep the level of humidity around 50%, indicating that this measure helps to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to the air, but not droplets. For effective prevention experts advise to wash hands thoroughly and treat them with disinfectant.