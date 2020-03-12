Scientists have found a planet where there is iron rain

Ученые нашли планету, где идет железный дождь

Astronomers have discovered a planet where there are iron rain, should be published in the journal Nature studies.

On the day side of the planet WASP-76b temperature exceeds 2400°C, which melt the metals. The wind carries them to the shadow of the cold part, where evaporation congenerous to drops and falls as rain.

“We can say that on this planet a rainy evening, but the rain there’s the iron,” said study leader, Professor at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, David Ehrenreich.

The planet is in the constellation of Pisces at a distance of 640 light years from Earth.

