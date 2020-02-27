Scientists have found a way to extend the life for several years

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Ученые нашли способ продлить жизнь на несколько лет

In Boston, scientists from Bryanskoi women’s hospital found that to prolong life it is necessary to monitor blood pressure, says EurekAlert, citing a study.

In the experiment took part over nine thousand people 50+, who had a high systolic pressure from 130 to 180 mm Hg. article People are divided into two groups, each of which received antihypertensive therapy. For the first group of participants, the doctors kept the pressure at around 120 mm, and for the second at the level of 140.

As shown in the experiment, the average life expectancy of members by controlling the pressure increased by six months to three years.

“If people continued antihypertensive therapy until the end of his life, with elevated blood pressure, life expectancy would increase,” the study says.

Scientists note that the analysis does not take into account potential risks, including kidney damage and low blood pressure.

Maria Batterbury

