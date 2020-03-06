Scientists have found a way to slow down aging

Scientists from the University of new York figured out how to slow human aging. The results of the study reported on the portal MedicalXpress.

Experts have established that the first signs of ageing the brain appear to 47 years, and 60 years of age the rate of degradation of cognitive abilities peak. Aging is due to the fact that the brain practically ceases to effectively process the incoming glucose in the body, so neurons starts fasting, and interaction networks of the brain are destabilizing.

However, this process can be prevented or reversed based on changes in diet that include minimizing the consumption of simple carbohydrates. Scientists have proposed to replace glucose with ketones. Such a diet, the experience of the researchers, improves the interaction of the brain and increases the overall cognitive activity.

The researchers assessed the stability of the brain during a low-carb diet. It includes meat or fish with salad, but excludes sugar, grains, rice and starchy vegetables. The standard diet the main “fuel” for the body is glucose, and a diet low in carbohydrates substituted ketones. “It is believed that ketones cells provide more energy than glucose”, — stated in the article.