Scientists have found a “weapon” against COVID-19

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Scientists of the Moscow innovation center “SKOLKOVO” found a way to effectively fight against bacteria, fungi and viruses that can become a deadly weapon even against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to BAGNET, referring to the newspaper “Izvestia”.

Experts say that such a weapon is treated with cold plasma water, which was given the name “Maharil”.

According to scientists, as a result of certain chemical processes in liquids formed aggressive forms of oxygen and hydrogen and hypochlorous acid. These substances destroy the cells of viruses.

To use this water for treatment of various masks and surfaces, and spraying in the air, said scientists. The liquid is safe for humans and is quite cheap to manufacture — about 100 rubles (35,2 UAH) per thousand liters.

